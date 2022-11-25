Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $902,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 105,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $57.10. 5,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,531. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

