Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after acquiring an additional 76,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.35. 22,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,896. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.60.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.