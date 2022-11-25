Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 404.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 84.1% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GWX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 45,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,164. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $38.31.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

