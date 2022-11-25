Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 64,697 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,697 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 394.2% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,052,000 after buying an additional 235,751 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.93. 32,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,471,506. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.87.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

