TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 1,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 364,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 177.12, a current ratio of 177.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $572.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -110.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

