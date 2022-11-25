Traders Purchase Large Volume of FinVolution Group Call Options (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,298 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 673% compared to the typical volume of 685 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FINV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. China Renaissance reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.20 price target on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

FinVolution Group Stock Down 2.5 %

FINV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,312. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $417.72 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 22.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 48.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

