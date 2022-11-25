TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
TransAct Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %
TACT stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.78. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $324,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.
