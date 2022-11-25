TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

TACT stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.78. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Insider Activity at TransAct Technologies

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $127,658.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,112,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,059.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 98,238 shares of company stock worth $400,475. Company insiders own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $324,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.