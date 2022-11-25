Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Shares of TCL.A stock traded up C$0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.95. The company had a trading volume of 55,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,736. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$14.44 and a one year high of C$21.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

