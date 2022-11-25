Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
Shares of TCL.A stock traded up C$0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.95. The company had a trading volume of 55,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,736. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$14.44 and a one year high of C$21.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29.
