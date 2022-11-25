Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Down 2.9%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. 157,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 302,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Trigon Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$27.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.25.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.39 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Company Profile

In other news, Director Jeddiah Kurt Richardson Richardson bought 562,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$89,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,671,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$904,680.81.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. It primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and one prospecting license covering 1,057 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

