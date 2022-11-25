Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 4.12. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.