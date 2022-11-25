Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.54

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 6703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.