Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.54

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 6703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 6.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.
