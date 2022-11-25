Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $43.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 1.3 %

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $99.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 9,211 shares of company stock worth $341,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.