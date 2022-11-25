U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.99 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,262 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,276,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,832,000 after buying an additional 1,184,557 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 186,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,536,480. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $199.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

