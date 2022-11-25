U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,912 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,793,482. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.35. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

