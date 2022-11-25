U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 45,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,289. The firm has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.10. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

