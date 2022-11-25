U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 11.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 487.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 604,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,120,000 after buying an additional 501,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.6 %

Southern Copper stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. 16,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,561. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

SCCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.