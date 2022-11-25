U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 480 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $708,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 352,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Walmart by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Walmart by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,254,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $274,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,538 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,723,319 shares of company stock valued at $551,899,783 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Walmart stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,784. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

