UBS Group Boosts APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $24.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APG. TheStreet raised APi Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.43.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. APi Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. APi Group’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. FMR LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,456,000 after buying an additional 1,912,866 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,103,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,078,000 after buying an additional 1,261,405 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 746,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 593,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

