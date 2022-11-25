UBS Group Boosts APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $24.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APG. TheStreet raised APi Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.43.
Shares of APi Group stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. APi Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. FMR LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,456,000 after buying an additional 1,912,866 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,103,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,078,000 after buying an additional 1,261,405 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 746,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 593,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
