Ultra Hits One Day Volume of $945,188.36 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001217 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $60.92 million and $945,188.36 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,476.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00695578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00241322 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00054971 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00060279 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000721 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19253665 USD and is down -6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $888,639.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

