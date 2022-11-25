Uniswap Price Hits $5.45 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and approximately $77.41 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $5.45 or 0.00032917 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00455144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023420 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001688 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018214 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

