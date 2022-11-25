Uniswap (UNI) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.50 or 0.00033043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.19 billion and approximately $80.67 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00454378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024724 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001673 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018140 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001329 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.32293351 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 547 active market(s) with $75,413,434.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.