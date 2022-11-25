United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 46.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,904,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 64,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

UPS stock opened at $182.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

