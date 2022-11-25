United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $67,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UPS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.13. 22,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

(NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

