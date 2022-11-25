United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,148,480.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.56, for a total transaction of $2,148,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.07. 78,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,079. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $271.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,061,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About United Therapeutics

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

