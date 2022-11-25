UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663,523 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,645 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.4% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,368,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $8.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $538.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,667. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $438.21 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

