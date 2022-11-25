UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $615.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $529.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $524.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.70. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $438.21 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $494.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

