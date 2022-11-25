UNIUM (UNM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $825.82

UNIUM (UNM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. UNIUM has a market cap of $135.08 million and $825.82 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for approximately $46.45 or 0.00281007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UNIUM has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.18 or 0.08301205 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00484105 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,902.51 or 0.29701825 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 47.33769522 USD and is down -6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $852.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

