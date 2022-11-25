Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Sells $440,046.75 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Several analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Unum Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 229.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

