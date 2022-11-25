UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 3.6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. 7,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,623,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DBS Vickers started coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $794.38 million, a P/E ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UP Fintech by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Further Reading

