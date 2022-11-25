Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $21.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $237.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $25,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Upland Software by 44.8% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 49,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 40.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 144.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

