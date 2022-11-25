Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Urban Logistics REIT Price Performance

Shares of PCILF stock opened at 1.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 1.60. Urban Logistics REIT has a twelve month low of 1.34 and a twelve month high of 2.93.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

