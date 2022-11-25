USD Coin (USDC) Tops One Day Volume of $2.75 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $44.04 billion and approximately $2.75 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.00 or 0.08511372 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00483450 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,896.63 or 0.29661653 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,037,400,388 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.