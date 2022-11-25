USDD Reaches Market Capitalization of $719.91 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One USDD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a total market cap of $719.91 million and $40.27 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

