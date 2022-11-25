USS Investment Management Ltd Has $10.23 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,779 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 645.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

