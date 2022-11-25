USS Investment Management Ltd Has $11.77 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

