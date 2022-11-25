USS Investment Management Ltd Has $9.71 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,816,000 after acquiring an additional 431,886 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

