USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,771 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

NYSE AIG opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

