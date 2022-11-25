USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.