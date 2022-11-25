USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Garmin worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 169,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.37. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $143.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,269. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

