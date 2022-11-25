USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 12,566 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,566 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 242.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.1 %

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Shares of NTR opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $65.84 and a 1-year high of $117.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.