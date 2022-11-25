USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 14,429 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,432 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 18.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of eBay by 18.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $73.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

