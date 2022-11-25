USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 21,051 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,051 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.37.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.