USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,326 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,756,000 after purchasing an additional 342,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $232.17 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $241.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.86 and its 200-day moving average is $222.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

