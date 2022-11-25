USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 281 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,516.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,560.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,323.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2,190.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

