USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,873 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,257,000 after purchasing an additional 28,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of AON by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

AON stock opened at $304.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

