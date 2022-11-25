USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,015 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DLR opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average is $119.25. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.