Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,312 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $4,078,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 48.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VLO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.97. The company had a trading volume of 31,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,786. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.37 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile



Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

