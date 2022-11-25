Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Decreased by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152,500 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.5% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.15% of Valero Energy worth $64,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 32,748.0% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.3% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $139.99. 36,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,786. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

