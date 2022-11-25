Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Up 5.1%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.21. 40 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $692.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Valhi during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 631.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

