Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

